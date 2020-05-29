AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Is $540 off Launch Price

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, a 2.9-GHz, 64-core processor that's one of the best CPUs for 3D modelers, is now on sale for $3,449.99 at Amazon. That’s $540.01 off its $3990.00 price when it launched earlier this year, and its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel .

A competitor to Intel’s Xeon processors, AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper line is a series of chips with high CPU core counts and high clock speeds used for professional-level rendering, encoding, compiling, streaming and pretty much everything a typical Ryzen isn’t cut out for. It’s been used on movies like Terminator: Dark Fate, and at 64 cores and 128 threads with a max boost speed of up to 4.3 GHz, the Threadripper 3990X is easily the most powerful model in the series.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: was $3,990 now $3,450 @ Amazon

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is the most powerful CPU in AMD’s Threadripper line, with 64 cores, 128 threads, a 2.9 GHz base clock speed and up to a 4.3GHz max boost speed. Great for quick VFX and 3D model rendering as well as other CPU-intensive workloads, its lower price over competitors like the Xeon make it a great value. View Deal

As we noted in our AMD Threadripper 3900X review, this CPU also brings PCIe 4.0 support and enthusiast-level features, like overclockability and competitive per-core pricing. Sure, $3,449.99 might seem like a lot at first blush, but compared to Intel’s $10,000-plus Xeon 8280, the Threadripper 3990X offers comparable, and sometimes higher, performance. Of course, this Threadripper is also plenty capable as a gaming CPU, even if it’s a bit overkill.



With so many of us now working from home, plenty of folks are looking to upgrade their CPU. If you’re a 3D modeler, financial analyst, VFX specialist or other professional in need of business-tier computing, this deal is a great way to up your productivity without breaking the bank.