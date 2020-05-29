Trending

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Is $540 off Launch Price

64 cores of power for only $3.4K

Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
(Image credit: AMD)

 The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, a 2.9-GHz, 64-core processor that's one of the best CPUs for 3D modelers, is now on sale for $3,449.99 at Amazon. That’s $540.01 off its $3990.00 price when it launched earlier this year, and its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel.

A competitor to Intel’s Xeon processors, AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper line is a series of chips with high CPU core counts and high clock speeds used for professional-level rendering, encoding, compiling, streaming and pretty much everything a typical Ryzen isn’t cut out for. It’s been used on movies like Terminator: Dark Fate, and at 64 cores and 128 threads with a max boost speed of up to 4.3 GHz, the Threadripper 3990X is easily the most powerful model in the series. 

As we noted in our AMD Threadripper 3900X review, this CPU also brings PCIe 4.0 support and enthusiast-level features, like overclockability and competitive per-core pricing. Sure, $3,449.99 might seem like a lot at first blush, but compared to Intel’s $10,000-plus Xeon 8280, the Threadripper 3990X offers comparable, and sometimes higher, performance. Of course, this Threadripper is also plenty capable as a gaming CPU, even if it’s a bit overkill.

With so many of us now working from home, plenty of folks are looking to upgrade their CPU. If you’re a 3D modeler, financial analyst, VFX specialist or other professional in need of business-tier computing, this deal is a great way to up your productivity without breaking the bank.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightHawkRMX 29 May 2020 15:58
    I have to wonder why AMD is doing this. Intel has NOTHING that is competitive in raw CPU performance, and Intels best attempt still costs FAR FAR more.

    AMD didn't need to drop their prices, but yet they still axed nearly 15% off. Not complaining.
  • JamesSneed 29 May 2020 17:44
    If I had to guess they are clearing stock.
  • InvalidError 29 May 2020 19:32
    Yup, I'd expect Zen 3 EPYC and TR with a single double-sized CCX per CCD to be a substantial boon to high core count CPUs. Gotta shift units and clear stock while it can still get good money for them.
