Curved 144Hz AOC Monitor is $119 Through Office Depot

Now is an excellent time to get your hands on a curved gaming monitor. Some of the best gaming monitors of 2020 are curved and many are available at a notable discount—like the AOC 24G1OD 24-inch curved monitor. It's usually priced around $229 but is available today for just $119 at Office Depot.

The AOC 24G1OD has a curved, LED backlit VA panel, so you aren't getting the color quality you would expect from something like an IPS display. That said, it makes up for that with an FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and a response time listed at 1ms in the specs.

Owners can take advantage of several input options, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and one VGA port. It's ready-to-go for mounting, featuring a built-in VESA wall that can easily attach to an arm or wall fixture.

This monitor is certainly budget, but given that most monitors we see in this price range aren't curved and top out at 60Hz, its surprisingly fleshed-out feature list makes it enticing nonetheless.

Visit the AOC 24G1OD product page at Office Depot for more specs, details and checkout options.