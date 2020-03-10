This Curved 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor Is Crazy Cheap at $349

(Image credit: Viotek)

34 inches. 1440p resolution. Curved VA panel. 100 Hz refresh rate. Where do you sign up? Right now Amazon is having one of the best tech deals on a gaming monitor with the Viotek GN34CW available for just $349.99.

Viotek is a lesser known brand, but the deal is fulfilled by Amazon. And on paper, the GN34CW is a very strong package. The 34-inch curved panel's VA tech is known for delivering punchy colors and contrast, and in this case you get 115% sRGB coverage and 3,000:1 contrast, according to the specs. Plus, the 100 Hz refresh rate is a worthwhile upgrade for gaming or fast-paced video compared to the 60 Hz norm, and there's AMD FreeSync support for smoother, tear-free gaming. You also get 75x75mm VESA mounting support.

Viotek GN34CW: was $399, now $350 @ Amazon

Inputs include DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0, the former with FreeSync support, which combined with the 100 Hz refresh and 4ms response with pixel overdrive should make for solid gaming. The included stand is tilt-only, but the aforementioned VESA mount compatibility provides plenty of options.

All told, the Viotek GN34CW is a little bit of a left-field option. But at this price point, little -- if anything -- comes close. A superwide, 1440p, 100 Hz gaming monitor is one heck of an overall package for just $349. Big-brand monitors with similar specifications are typically hundreds of dollars more. Indeed, this monitor itself was $499 on Amazon as recently as July.