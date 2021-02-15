This Acer 32-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Is Now $155

Searching for a curved 1080p gaming / productivity monitor with a buttery smooth refresh rate? Chances are you’ve noticed the prices can be quite steep for a good one! That is why we are huge fans of this Presidents’ Day deal.

For a limited time only, you can grab Acer’s 32-inch FHD curved gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate for just $155. That’s nearly $100 off the list price!

Acer ED320QR curved gaming monitor: was $249, now $155 @ Walmart

This near-bezelless 32-inch curved panel packs a 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. All of this alongside adaptive sync, a 4000:1 contrast ratio and $94 off the list price, make for an absolute steal of a deal.View Deal

The ED320QR packs a vivid VA panel with 178 degree viewing angle, 72% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness. And of course, the high 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD Freesync compatibility are the main reasons you’re interested in this deal — bringing great gaming performance to a budget package.

Plus, it slots into your home setup with VESA compatible mounting, 2 x HDMI ports and single DisplayPort in a slim, sleek design.