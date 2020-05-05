Acer's Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor Falls to $400

Acer’s monitor deals just don’t stop. We've spotted the ultrawide Acer ED347CKR bmidphzx curved monitor on sale for $399.99 at Newegg. A 20% discount, that’s $100 off its typical $499.99 asking price.



The Acer ED347CKR bmidphzx measures 34 inches and features 3440 x 1440 resolution. The ED347CKR also has a 100 Hz refresh rate, surprassing the standard 60 Hz. The best gaming monitors hit 144 Hz or even high, but the Acer also comes with FreeSync to fight screen tearing with AMD graphics cards.

Acer ED347CKR bmidphzx : was $500, now $300 @ Newegg

This is a 34-inch 3440 x 1440 curved ultrawide monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate and Freesync support. Capable of mimicking a real-life field of view, it also has just enough additional features to give owners a competitive advantage.View Deal

By combining an 1800R curve with an ultrawide screen, gamers can expand their field of view in some games while upping their feeling of immersion with greater peripheral views than you can get with a flat panel. Meanwhile, the ED347CKR's VESA mount compatibility and built-in speakers make it easier to fit into existing setups.

Curved monitors can be an acquired taste, but this one seems to understand the form factor's strengths.