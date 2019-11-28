Alienware Desktop with RTX 2070, Core i7 Now $1,299

If you're shopping for a gaming PC, you know that a system with an RTX 2070 card a Core i7 processor doesn't come cheap. The prices get even higher when you want a premium brand with great design and build quality.

In honor of the Black Friday tech deals season, Dell has a doorbuster deal on the Alienware Aurora desktop. For $1,299, you get an Aurora that's powered by a Core i7-9700 CPU, an RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's a savings of $580 off the regular price.

Alienware Aurora (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,879 now $1,299

This configuration comes with a Core i7-9700, RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can also pay extra to upgrade any of the components.View Deal

This deal is a doorbuster so it is going to expire within the next few hours, as soon as all the units are claimed. At publication time, the deal was 86 percent claimed. If it's gone, be sure to check out our list of best Black Friday tech deals, to find more desktop and laptop bargains.