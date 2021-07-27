Get Over $200 off This Alienware Aurora Gaming PC With RTX 3080 and AMD Ryzen 9

It's difficult to recommend RTX 30-series gaming desktops deals, as even when they're on sale, they almost always come with a ridiculous premium cost. But Dell just dropped a several hundred dollar deal on a desktop with all the latest and greatest parts.

Alienware’s Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU is now $230 off — taking the price down to $2,689 at Dell .

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.View Deal

As you can read in our Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition review , the visual design of this beast is quite divisive, but if you’re on the side that likes the looks, this is one helluva powerful gaming rig.

Not only that, but the design is compact and easy to open so you can get to the innards, making upgradeability a cinch. Plus, the high-performance CPU liquid cooling keeps things running at an optimal temperature.