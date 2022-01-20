Get This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3080 for its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

Today, Alienware's RTX 3070-armed m15 R4 is now at its lowest price thanks to a massive $830 discount.

Not only that, but you can get 24% off a 2TB NVMe SSD that is compatible with PS5, a $40 saving on the Xbox Elite Wireless controller and more. One thing is for sure: the real deals today are huge.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,299, now $1,469 at Dell

This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

XPG Gammix S70 (2TB) NVMe SSD (Compatible with PS5): was $329, now $249 at Amazon

This PCIe Gen. 4 SSD comes packaged with a heatsink included for convenience, super fast read/write speeds and now, thanks to this awesome deal, a 24% discount.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $472, now $269 at Adorama

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2, one of the fastest external SSDs on the market, is a steal at $269. The drive features up to 1,050/1,000 MBps of sequential read/write throughput and connects via a USB Type-C or a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ GameStop

Save a whopping $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don't miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!

ViewSonic XG2431 24 Inch Monitor: was $329, now $299 at Amazon

The 24" ViewSonic XG2431 is $30 off right now — this FHD picture is eSports worthy, thanks to the buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate. All of this tech is packed into a sleek chassis with ergonomic stand.

