Alienware M15 R7 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop Down to $1189 at Dell

Right now at Dell, users can find the Alienware M15 R7 gaming laptop for one of its best prices yet. This RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming laptop usually goes for around $2,149 but right now it’s marked down to $1,399. Using promo code GAMING15 at checkout will take the final price down to $1,189.

This is a high-powered gaming laptop with plenty of good specs for most modern titles. When we reviewed the Alienware M15 R7 in 2022, we greatly appreciated its performance. Although it’s not top-of-the-line, there’s still plenty to get excited about. Under the hood, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H has a base clock speed of 3.2GHz. With max boost enabled, it can reach up to 4.7GHz. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU features 8GB of GDDR6 and outputs to a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. This screen can reach a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. Memory-wise, it comes with a 1TB internal M.2 2280 SSD for storage and 16GB of DDR5-4800.

There are a few ports available including three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port and an Ethernet jack. For video output, users have both a DisplayPort and HDMI output to take advantage of. As far as audio support goes, it comes with two integrated 2.5W speakers and a 3.5mm headset jack for external audio peripherals.

