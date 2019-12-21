Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop Now $1,099 with Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti

Dell's Alienware m17 is one of the best large-screen gaming laptops you can get. You normally pay a premium for Alienware's great build quality and appealing extra-terrestrial design language.

However,right now Dell has some great holiday tech deals going on, including a huge discount on an Alienware m17 configuration that features a Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and both a 512GB SSD and a 1TB had drive. With coupon code AFF575AW, you can get this model for $1099 rather than its regular price of $1674.

Use coupon code AFF575AW to get it at this price. This configuration of the m17 comes with a Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and both a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.View Deal

The one drawback to this configuration is that it uses a standard, 1920 x 1080 screen operating at 60 Hz. However, this is a very colorful screen that promises 100 percent of the sRGB gamut and a reasonable 300 nits of brightness.

Since this is a 17-inch laptop, you'd expect it to be heavy, but considering the size, it's actually a quite portable 5.8 pounds. As with other Alienware laptops, it uses the highly-functional Alienware Command software that lets you have fine grain control over the RGB lighting in its keyboard and the Alienware logo on its lid.