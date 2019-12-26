Alienware m17 with RTX 2080, 4K Panel Drops to Just $1,699

Dell's Alienware m17 is one of the best large-screen gaming laptops you can get and it's all that much sweeter when loaded with top-of-the-line components. Right now, as part of its after-Christmas sales, Dell is offering more than $1,100 off a fully-loaded configuration of this gaming behemoth.

By applying coupon code AWAFF1150 at checkout, you can get an Alienware m17 configuration that features an RTX 2080 GPU with Max-Q Design, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It serves all of this greatness up on a razor-sharp 4K display.

Alienware m17 (RTX 2080, 4K Screen): was $2849 now $1699

Use coupon code AWAFF1150 to get it at this price. This configuration of the m17 comes with a 4K display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

The 4K display isn't only sharp, but bright and colorful. Dell advertises the panel as reproducing 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and achieving a strong 400 nits of brightness.

However, users who prefer high-refresh rate gaming to high resolution and vibrant color will want to look elsewhere. The panel operates at 60 Hz, which is typical for 4K, but much less than the 144 Hz and quicker displays on some other laptops (or configs of the Alienware m17).

The other potential drawback is that the laptop only comes with 512GB of storage. But the Alienware m17 is easily upgradeable and has room for a SATA drive that you can add after buying it.

Since this is a 17-inch laptop, you'd expect it to be heavy, but considering the size, it's actually a quite portable 5.8 pounds. As with other Alienware laptops, it uses the highly-functional Alienware Command software that lets you have fine grain control over the RGB lighting in its keyboard and the Alienware logo on its lid.