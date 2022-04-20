AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: Where to Buy The Fastest CPU For Gaming

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D,the fastest CPU for gaming is finally available today. We've reviewed and tested the 5800X3D and confirmed its gaming performance on our test suite of games that have placed it at the top of our list of the best CPUs for gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D uses eight-cores and 16-threads with a max boost clock of up to 4.5GHz similar to its 5000-series family. What makes this chip different is a new 3D-stacked SRAM technology that employs a total of 96MB of L3 cache to give the 5800X3D amazing gaming performance.

The fact that this CPU still uses the AM4 socket makes it an affordable upgrade for a lot of people running an older AMD-based system and as long as the price stays similar to AMD's SEP of $449, it's an awful lot cheaper than its competition the Core i9-12900KS.

Where to Buy an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

So, where can you pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 5900X3D? Here is a list of sellers that are currently offering the new CPU— but be warned the prices for the 5800X3D are fluctuating rapidly as the new product is very much in demand and selling out of stock incredibly quickly.

Newegg for $589:Currently this is the only seller that has the item in stock, but the price has risen sharply from the original $449.

AMD.com for $449: AMD is currently out of stock of the 5800X3D, but it's a good idea to keep them bookmarked and check back later for stock.

B&H for $449: B&H is operating a waiting-list-only approach for orders.

We wish we could find more, but our main advice is to be patient. The product is new and more sellers will become available in the near future as stocks get into the hands of retail outlets. Current limited supply may cause the prices to rise at times. We will continue to update this post as availability arises.