AMD Preps New Game Bundle To Bolster RX 6000 GPU Sales

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards will not offer performance akin to that of the company's Radeon RX 7900 (opens in new tab) GPUs, but since they are now available at discounted prices, they still provide quite some value. To further increase their value, AMD kicked off its new Raise the Game bundle (opens in new tab) campaign with select Radeon RX 6000-series products on Tuesday.

If you buy AMD Radeon RX 6600 or a better graphics card, you will get a free Steam copy of Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol game if you purchase a product from an eligible retailer (opens in new tab) and meet other requirements of the campaign (opens in new tab). If you get a Radeon RX 6400 or Radeon RX 6500 XT, you will only get a copy of Dead Island 2. Those who get a PC with a Radeon RX 6000-series GPU from a participating system integrator will also get an appropriate title or title.

AMD's new bundle promotion aims to attract attention to its outgoing product line and enable its partners to sell as many boards as possible in the remaining months before replacing them with newer Radeon RX 7000-series products. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX products will offer higher performance than the company's existing products. Still, graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6950 XT provide a good value at $785 (opens in new tab) or $800 (opens in new tab) (and keep in mind that these prices will go down once the new series comes closer to release), whereas the Radeon RX 6800 looks like a bargain at $480 (opens in new tab), especially with two games worth $120 included. Both models are still among the best graphics cards around.

(Image credit: AMD)

The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab) is an upcoming Unreal Engine 4-based survival horror game from the creator of the Dead Space series set to release on all modern platforms on December 2, 2022. The title became known recently for being canceled in Japan due to violent content and the developer's unwillingness to change it. Unfortunately, the developer has not published recommended PC specifications for the game, so we do not know whether it needs a Radeon RX 6700 XT or the Radeon RX 6950 XT to look well.

Dead Island 2 (opens in new tab) is another Unreal Engine 4-powered action zombie apocalypse role-playing game due to be launched on all major platforms on February 3, 2023. Unfortunately, the developer has not announced any recommended PC hardware configurations for the title, so we can only wonder whether Radeon RX 6500 XT will be enough to play it with decent quality settings.

Both games look good on screenshots, so they take advantage of AMD's RDNA 2 architecture behind the company's Radeon RX 6000-series graphics processors.

The new Raise the Game (opens in new tab) bundle promotion will run from November 8, 2022, till February 4, 2023. All coupon codes must be redeemed no later than March 4, 2023.