ASRock Prepping Three Radeon RX 7600 8GB Cards

Just a couple of days ago, AMD's chief executive Lisa Su said that the company was on track to expand its portfolio of Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards into the mainstream segment. ASRock recently filed a listing with the Eurasian Economic Commission for three of its Radeon RX 7600-based graphics cards, as discovered by @harukaze5719.

As it turns out, these are the Navi 32-based Radeon RX 7600-branded graphics boards coming from ASRock:

ASRock Radeon RX 7600 8GB Challenger OC (RX7600 CL 8GO)

ASRock Radeon RX 7600 8GB Phantom Gaming OC (RX7600 PG 8GO)

ASRock Radeon RX 7600 8GB Steel Legend OC (RX7600 SL 8GO)

Earlier this week, it was reported that AMD was prepping Radeon RX 7700 XT, 7600 XT, and 7500 XT cards based on the Navi 32 silicon for desktop computers, but vanilla (non-XT) versions were never mentioned. As it turns out, ASRock intends to offer three factory-overclocked versions of these cards targeting users with different budgets and requirements. It will be interesting to see whether these RDNA 3-powered boards land on our list of the best graphics cards.

Factory overclocked ASRock Radeon RX 7600-series products may point to the use of non-reference designs, so it remains to be seen which interesting capabilities these graphics boards bring compared to AMD's standard versions.

In addition, the same listing mentions ASRock's Arc A380 6GB low-profile graphics card (A380 LP 6G), a product that will probably be aimed at entry-level compact desktops that require a discrete graphics card or as an upgrade for a mediocre integrated GPU.

Remember that although EEC filings may disclose products a company intends to release, they should not be taken as confirmation that these products will launch. In addition, these filings do not indicate when the products will be available for purchase, as companies may make arrangements with the EEC customs database shortly before or long before the launch.