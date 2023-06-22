AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Price Dips Below $900

Right now on Amazon US, there are some highly attractive deals on the AMD Radeon flagship graphics cards. An AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX can be had for as little as $881.99 using an instant discount coupon. This graphics card, based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture, ranks highly in our list of the best graphics cards and sits very close to the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy.

The hard to resist headlining offer is on the XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX Black. If you click through, you can see this model is listed at 5% off, nominally $979.99 on the XFX store on Amazon. However, a quick click of the $98 discount coupon (you may need to click on the list of available options) brings down the price to $881.99. Customers get free delivery and can apply for the free Resident Evil 4 code as well.

If you want other options, a little more cash can instead get you a Sapphire model. On the Sapphire Technology Store on Amazon you can see listed a Sapphire 11322-02-20G Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The base price reads $999.99, but a quick coupon click delivers a $100 discount, bringing the total to just under $900. That's $20 more than the XFX card, but both of these may sell out.



The Sapphire card also qualifies for Prime shipping, which means you can get it in one or two days. The XFX seems to only allow slower shipping, with an ETA of next week. There's also a free code for Resident Evil 4 with the purchase of this GPU.

Both of the graphics cards above come with a factory overclock, though you can tweak them further if you like. The XFX GPU has a default boost clock of 2,615 MHz, while the Sapphire has a boost clock of is 2,525 MHz. The reference boost clock for AMD's GPU is 2,500 MHz.

Bang-for-the-Buck Considerations

We maintain a performance and street pricing table in our Best GPUs for Gaming feature. However, discount coupons are tricky to keep an eye on, as they come and go. Let's consider the average 4K FPS figures achieved by some top-end GPUs vs their street price for this exercise.

While there's news swirling around Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4060 (non-Ti) debuting at some silly pricing in Europe — as high as €499 ($550) for an Asus ROG Strix model — we're seeing established top-tier cards with impressive discounts right now. Moreover, previous gen gems like the Radeon RX 6800 XT can now be found for as little as $467 in the US.



The best values will inevitably be on lower priced GPUs, but with the current discounts, the RX 7900 XTX moves up the ladder. If you've been looking at AMD's halo 7000-series GPU, the latest discounts might be the best we'll see in the near term.