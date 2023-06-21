Massive Price Drop — RX 6800 XT Now Only $467: Real Deals

If only there wasn't a pandemic and a crypto-boom, prices might have been normal, but alas it's 2023 and GPUs are finally getting more realistic prices albeit a generation later. If you use code AFFIRMGPU over at Newegg, you can grab 10% off of a new ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming OC graphics card and pick one up for $467. One of the last generation's most powerful GPUs from AMD, this card is still very capable of high-end gaming performance and also packs 16GBs of precious VRAM.

Know where your enemies are with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset for just $99, and listen out for the enemy's footsteps, or pinpoint your assailant's location by tracking where their gunfire hailed from. This wireless headset sports a good battery life and large 50mm drivers.

Another Razer deal in today's lineup sees the Razer Basilisk Ultimate on sale for $74. This wireless mouse received our Editor's Choice award for its performance and accurate sensor, plus impressive battery life. In our review of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, our main criticism of the Basilisk was the price tag, but, thanks to this deal the Razer Basilisk Ultimate becomes a much more attractive proposition.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming OC: now $467 at Newegg (was $579)

This card has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and it comes with a free game bundle. It's 90% of the performance of the 6950 XT at 87% of the cost. Use code AFFIRMGPU for a 10% discount.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset: now $99 at Amazon (was $179)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset usually costs around $179 but is discounted today to $99. It has 50mm, high-end sound drivers, with a frequency response range of 12 Hz up to 28,000 Hz. According to Razer, the battery can last up to 24 hours.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse: now $74 at Best Buy (was $169)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless is an optical mouse that comes complete with a charging dock. With a 20K DPI sensor and RGB lighting, this right-handed mouse is good for gaming and productivity work.

2TB Solidigm P41 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $74 at Newegg (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. Use code SSCT2A27 for a $5 discount.



2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: now $129 at Amazon (was $289)

The Samsung T7 Shield features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

