AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Down to $220

Are you looking for an all-terrain processor that's adapt at both gaming and application workloads? AMD's octa-core Ryzen 7 2700 processor at $220 / £219.95, its lowest price ever, is pretty hard to pass up. Stock is limited though, so if you want this CPU, don't wait too long before pulling the trigger.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is a processor carrying eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of cache in its back pocket, so the chip has decent multi-core processing power. Don't let the 3.2-GHz base clock fool you; the processor is capable of climbing to 4.1GHz, thanks to the advanced Precision Boost 2 (PB2) and Extended Frequency Range 2 (XFR2) features. The Ryzen 7 2700 also features an unlocked multiplier in case you're feeling adventurous and want to overclock the processor beyond AMD's specification.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Specs Comparison



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost Clock Speed (GHz) Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

Interface / Chipset Unlocked Multiplier DRAM

TDP

Price (at time of writing)

Price

Per Core

Core i9-9900K 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 16 16 1151 / Z390 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 95W $530 $66.25 Threadripper 1900X 8 / 16

3.8 / 4.2

20

64 (4 to PCH)

TR4 / X399

Yes Quad DDR4-2666

180W

$300

$37.50

Ryzen 7 2700X

8 / 16

3.7 / 4.3

16

16

AM4 / X470 Yes Dual DDR4-2933

105W

$300

$37.50



Ryzen 7 2700

8 / 16

3.2 / 4.1 16

16

AM4 / X470

Yes Dual DDR4-2933

65W $220 $27.50

Should You Buy This CPU?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 2700 before opening your wallet. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.

But at its current discounted price, the Ryzen 7 2700 is one of the most cost-effective processor upgrade path with eight cores, since each core is only costing you around $27.50. The chip is accompanied by AMD's Wraith Spire LED CPU cooler, which has proven to be an above-average solution when it comes to stock coolers. Having Wraith Spire also means that you don't need to shell out extra bucks for an aftermarket cooler, unlike other high-end, octa-core products.

What About the Motherboard?

Securing an AM4 motherboard for the Ryzen 7 2700 doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg either. B450 motherboards typically cost between $70 and $150, while the higher-end X470 motherboards range from $120 to $280. If you're looking for recommendations, we can vouch for models we've reviewed, such as the MSI X370 Gaming M7 ACK, Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro WiFi, ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac or Biostar Racing X470GT8, which are all solid performers. And for mobo shopping advice, see our motherboard buying guide and our list of the best motherboards overall right now.