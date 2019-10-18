Get the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X for $25 Off

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (Image credit: Newegg)

Newegg must be in a good mood. It's currently selling the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU for $304.99, saving you $25.

With its eight cores, 16 threads and 36MB of total cache, the Ryzen 7 3700X is a great processor for gamers and enthusiast that require decent firepower. The chip is based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture, which means you get to enjoy groundbreaking features like 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes and DDR4-3200 memory support right out of the box.

The Ryzen 7 3700X flaunts a 3.6 GHz base clock and a 4.4 GHz boost clock. The octa-core part is rated for 65W, and it's accompanied with AMD's Wraith Prism CPU cooler, which comes with all the RGB goodness. However, we do recommend you pick a third-party cooler if you plan to overclock the processor.

Should You Buy This CPU?

Be sure to check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review before opening your wallet for this deal.

You can also review our CPU buying guide for help with your decision. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see the best cheap CPUs, our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.