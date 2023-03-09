AMD Ryzen Gaming PCs and Laptops up to $550 Off: Deals Here

Everything is turning up AMD at the moment with regards to deals. Having only recently promoted their global bundle deals on CPUs, motherboards, and memory, AMD has now announced that you can buy select laptop and desktop computers that have AMD components in them for a discount that can save you up to $550 on some products.
Below we've made a table for you with all of the currently available deals and at which retailers. Retailers taking part in the promotion are Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, HP, and Walmart with a selection of products ranging from gaming laptops and desktop computers to more casual-use productivity and browsing machines. You might be able to find a gaming laptop for under $1,000.
The deals promotion looks to carry on through March 2023, with a staggered release on some items. There is a good mix of products on offer from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus, that feature AMD processors like the Ryzen 7 5700G with integrated graphics and GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6700S.
|Where to Buy
|Laptops and Desktops
|Buy Link
|Availability
|Amazon
|HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|Now
|Amazon
|Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop featuring Ryzen 3 3350U
|View Deal
|Now
|Amazon
|Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5500U
|View Deal
|Now
|Amazon
|HP Pavilion Desktop PC featuring Ryzen 7 5700G
|View Deal
|Now
|Amazon
|HP All-in-One PC featuring Ryzen 5
|View Deal
|Now
|Best Buy
|Dell Inspiron 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5625U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/12
|Best Buy
|Asus ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop featuring Ryzen 9 6900HS
|View Deal
|Now - 3/12
|Best Buy
|HP Envy x360 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop featuring Ryzen 5625U
|View Deal
|3/12 - 3/19
|Dell
|Inspiron 5000 14" featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/22
|Dell
|Inspiron 5000 16" featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/22
|Dell
|Inspiron 7000 14" featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|3/9 - 3/22
|HP
|HP ENVY x360 featuring Ryzen 5 5625U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|HP
|HP Pavilion Aero
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|HP
|HP Pavilion Laptop 15 featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|HP
|HP Pavilion Laptop 14 featuring Ryzen 7 5825U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|HP
|HP Pavilion 24 AIO featuring Ryzen 5 5625U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|HP
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop featuring Ryzen 7 5700G
|View Deal
|Now - 3/19
|Walmart
|HP 15.6" FHD Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5500U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/31
|Walmart
|Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" FHD Laptop featuring Ryzen 7 5700U
|View Deal
|Now - 3/31
|Walmart
|HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop PC featuring Ryzen 5 5600G
|View Deal
|Now - 5/24