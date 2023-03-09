AMD Ryzen Gaming PCs and Laptops up to $550 Off: Deals Here

Everything is turning up AMD at the moment with regards to deals. Having only recently promoted their global bundle deals on CPUs, motherboards, and memory, AMD has now announced that you can buy select laptop and desktop computers that have AMD components in them for a discount that can save you up to $550 on some products.

Below we've made a table for you with all of the currently available deals and at which retailers. Retailers taking part in the promotion are Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, HP, and Walmart with a selection of products ranging from gaming laptops and desktop computers to more casual-use productivity and browsing machines. You might be able to find a gaming laptop for under $1,000.

The deals promotion looks to carry on through March 2023, with a staggered release on some items. There is a good mix of products on offer from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus, that feature AMD processors like the Ryzen 7 5700G with integrated graphics and GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6700S.