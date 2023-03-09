AMD Ryzen Gaming PCs and Laptops up to $550 Off: Deals Here

By Stewart Bendle
published

Time to pick up an AMD-powered Laptop or Desktop for less.

AMD Laptops and Desktop Deals
Everything is turning up AMD at the moment with regards to deals. Having only recently promoted their global bundle deals on CPUs, motherboards, and memory, AMD has now announced that you can buy select laptop and desktop computers that have AMD components in them for a discount that can save you up to $550 on some products.

Below we've made a table for you with all of the currently available deals and at which retailers. Retailers taking part in the promotion are Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, HP, and Walmart with a selection of products ranging from gaming laptops and desktop computers to more casual-use productivity and browsing machines. You might be able to find a gaming laptop for under $1,000.

The deals promotion looks to carry on through March 2023, with a staggered release on some items. There is a good mix of products on offer from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus, that feature AMD processors like the Ryzen 7 5700G with integrated graphics and GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6700S. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Where to BuyLaptops and DesktopsBuy LinkAvailability
AmazonHP Envy x360 Convertible 15-inch Laptop featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView DealNow
AmazonAcer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop featuring Ryzen 3 3350UView DealNow
AmazonAcer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5500UView DealNow
AmazonHP Pavilion Desktop PC featuring Ryzen  7 5700GView DealNow
AmazonHP All-in-One PC featuring Ryzen 5View DealNow
Best BuyDell Inspiron 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5625UView DealNow - 3/12
Best BuyAsus ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop featuring Ryzen 9 6900HSView DealNow - 3/12
Best BuyHP Envy x360 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop featuring Ryzen 5625UView Deal3/12 - 3/19
DellInspiron 5000 14" featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView DealNow - 3/22
DellInspiron 5000 16" featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView DealNow - 3/22
DellInspiron 7000 14" featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView Deal3/9 - 3/22
HPHP ENVY x360 featuring Ryzen 5 5625UView DealNow - 3/19
HPHP Pavilion AeroView DealNow - 3/19
HPHP Pavilion Laptop 15 featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView DealNow - 3/19
HPHP Pavilion Laptop 14 featuring Ryzen 7 5825UView DealNow - 3/19
HPHP Pavilion 24 AIO featuring Ryzen 5 5625UView DealNow - 3/19
HPVictus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop featuring Ryzen 7 5700GView DealNow - 3/19
WalmartHP 15.6" FHD Laptop featuring Ryzen 5 5500UView DealNow - 3/31
WalmartLenovo Ideapad 3 14" FHD Laptop featuring Ryzen 7 5700UView DealNow - 3/31
WalmartHP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop PC featuring Ryzen 5 5600GView DealNow - 5/24
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

  • TechieTwo
    This can be a win-win for those on the fence about making a new PC or laptop purchase. These sales will keep AMD and it's OEMs moving product as the economic recession carries on. Consumers save some money and employers lay off fewer workers.
