MSI Preps AMD Ryzen 5 Version of its Intel-Based AIO

(Image credit: MSI)

A user on Reddit has spotted a listing for MSI's Pro 22X 9M all-in-one PC, with all the components built into the display, on the Energy Star program. The new listing features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. The AIO is currently available with an Intel Core i5-9400.

The entry doesn't specify the exact model for the AMD processor. However, it's probably a Ryzen 5 3500 or Ryzen 5 3500X, as AMD cooked up the pair of six-core, six-thread parts to steal the Intel Core i5-9400F's thunder.

Adopting the Ryzen 5 3500 or 3500X in an AIO would present one problem, however. The original Pro 22X 9M doesn't feature a discrete graphics card, as the AIO relies on the i5-9400's integrated graphics (Intel UHD Graphics 630). Having a Ryzen 5 3500 or 3500X onboard would require MSI to implement a graphics card, which could end up making the system more expensive than the Intel version.

MSI hasn't yet listed the AMD-based Pro 22X 9M on its website, but it was certified on October 27, so it should be available soon. According to the Energy Star listing, MSI will offer the AMD version in the U.S., Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan and Canada.