AMD's New Ryzen 7 5700X Drops To All-Time Low Price for Prime Day

AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X is one of the best offerings in the company's latest salvo of chips, and today you can score this eight-core 16-thread processor for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a savings of $50 and an all-time low price.

The Ryzen 7 5700X comes with all of the hallmarks of AMD's Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors, so it supports features like DDR4-3200 and the PCIe 4.0 interface. But, perhaps most importantly, this chip drops into almost all existing AM4 motherboards after a BIOS update — that includes motherboards dating back to the 300-series that debuted in 2017 (double-check your board, though). So if you own a first- or second-gen Ryzen system, you can simply drop this chip in and not worry about swapping out other components.

At launch, our primary reservations with this chip centered around price — the $299 MSRP didn't feel like much of a reduction from the ever-so-slightly better Ryzen 7 5800X. However, the $250 price point you'll find with this deal is a markedly better prospect — given that the Ryzen 7 5700X will drop right into existing motherboards, it's a no-brainer for upgraders because it is essentially identical to its higher-tier counterpart.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: was $299, now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is a steal at $249, particularly for Ryzen owners with first- or second-gen systems. This chip comes with all the latest Ryzen features, like support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0.

The Ryzen 7 5700X fully supports overclocking, including the memory. The chip doesn't come with a bundled cooler, but upgraders will be happy to know that any AM4-compatible cooler will work, provided it can handle the 5700X's 65W TDP. If you're interested in overclocking, you'll have to ensure that your existing cooler can handle the chip, though.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Above, you can see that the Ryzen 7 5700X holds its own against some of the best CPUs for gaming, and it has a pretty solid showing on our CPU benchmarks hierarchy, too. AMD's other offerings, like the Ryzen 5 5600 and 5500, are also great for upgraders, but the 5700X brings more threaded heft to the table for heavier applications, which includes game streaming. That makes it a wonderful choice if you want to upgrade your existing Ryzen system with a chip that offers more performance in heavily-threaded applications than the lower-end alternatives.

