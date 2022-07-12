AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G Is Only $152 for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day has found plenty of good deals on processors already, and the popular AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is now marked down to an all-time low of $152.

The Ryzen 5 5600G comes with six CPU cores and 12 threads that have a 3.9 GHz base frequency and boost up to 4.4 GHz. That is paired with the capable Radeon RX Vega 8 integrated graphics that have eight CUs that boost up to 2,000 MHz.

The Ryzen 5 5600G can game surprisingly well on its integrated graphics, delivering comparatively great performance at 1280x720 if you keep the quality settings at lowered settings. It can also handle some 1920x1080 gaming, though your options become more restricted.

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box.

The Ryzen 5 5600G is very impressive compared to the more expensive Ryzen 7 5700G, delivering up to 96% of its gaming performance for much less money. You can refer to our full review for an in-depth analysis of its gaming performance.

The Ryzen 5 5600G can be overclocked, and it is compatible with AMD's 300-, 400- and 500-series motherboards. The chip also comes with a cooler in the box, which can save you some money on your PC build.

