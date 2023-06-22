AMD's Top GPU the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Down to $863: Real Deals

Still very much on the expensive side, the latest lineup of GPUs from Nvidia and AMD remains a hard pill to swallow when you think about upgrading your graphics card or building a new system. As off-putting as the high prices may seem, some people are willing to fork out the cash for the biggest and the best. But at least if you're thinking about buying one of these halo cards, it's nice to get some money knocked off the price, and that's where this deal on the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX for $864 over at Newegg pops up on our radar. That's a savings of 10% when you use code AFFIRMGPU at the checkout.

Playing a game of limbo with the other SSD brands sees Newegg lower the price of the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD to just $116. Be sure to use code SAMSUNG96 at checkout to get the discount. The 980 Pro is one of our favorites for the best SSD and is a great performing Gen 4 SSD with fast read/write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MB/s.

Intel may have ceased production on this ARC GPU, but their AIB partners will still be manufacturing them for some time. If you fancy something a little different from the usual AMD and Nvidia offerings but also performs well with AV1 encoding and video application, then this deal on the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC GPU for $319 is a deal worth considering. Grab this GPU with a $20 coupon over at B&H Photo.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU: now $863 at Newegg with promo code (was $959)

AMDs current top-tier halo GPU from the latest generation of graphic cards. With 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 6144 stream processors, this card is able to produce clock speeds of 2455MHz that rise to 2615MHz when in boost mode. Use code AFFIRMGPU for a 10% discount.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD: now $116 at Newegg with promo code (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB capacity offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MB/s respectively. A fantastic Gen 4 drive for gaming. See our review of the Samsung 980 Pro for more information on this PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. Use code SAMSUNG96 for a 10% discount.

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC GPU: now $319 at B&H Photo with coupon (was $339)

The Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC is the alternative graphics card if you don't fancy running with an AMD or Nvidia card. With the Xe HPG microarchitecture and a core clock of 2200MHz, the A770 is great for gaming and video workflows. Make the most of an ample 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 256-Bit memory interface.

Intel Core i7-13700K CPU: now $380 at Amazon (was $419)

This is the lowest ever price we've seen for the Core i7-13700K. This is a 16-core processor (eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "K" variant is unlocked and able to be overclocked.

Corsair Carbide Series 175R RGB ATX Case: now $44 at Amazon (was $84)

This mid-tower ATX case from Corsair has plenty of flashy RGB, a see-through glass side panel, and room for plenty of fans for good airflow. A full-length PSU shroud gives the inside of the case a clean aesthetic, and the inside should stay clean, thanks to three large dust filters.

