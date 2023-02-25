AOC Launches 45-inch Dual QHD, 165Hz Gaming Monitor

The large-format ultra-wide gaming monitor is starting to explode in popularity, and AOC is fielding a new entry with the Agon AG455UCX. AOC uses a large 44.5-inch VA panel with a 5120x1440 (DQHD) resolution, which is slightly smaller than its existing 49-inch DQHD monitors. This resolution has also been adopted by the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and 49-inch MSI 491C, although those monitors use Quantum Dot OLED panels.

With a monitor this large, AOC employs a 1500R curvature to increase immersion, while viewing angles are the typical 178 degrees (horizontal and vertical). However, gamers will likely be seated front and center with this display and won’t be sharing it, where light/color fall-off can occur towards extreme angles with VA panels.

Designed to compete with the best gaming monitors, the Agon AG455UCX has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The monitor is listed as supporting AMD FreeSync, although we’d imagine it is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. The typical contrast ratio is 2,400:1, while the maximum is 3,000:1. Brightness tops out at 400 nits, which is about average for a VA panel of this size.

On the connectivity front, AOC outfits the Agon AG455UCX with three HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB-C connector (DisplayPort Alt-Mode compatible). There’s also a four-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub onboard for connecting all your peripherals. Rounding things out are an integrated KVM switch and dual 5-watt speakers.

The Agon AG455UCX also features a broad base to support its 22-pound heft. The stand is also adjustable for height, tilt, and swivel. There’s even a stand sprouting from the left side of the monitor to hold your headphones.

AOC hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Agon AG455UCX at this time. However, we imagine it will come in a little below the 49-inch Agon AG493UCX2, which has a street price of around $1,000.