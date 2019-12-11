AOC Preps Two Gaming-Ready Ultrawide 1440p Monitors

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC is coming with not one but two new ultrawide gaming monitors: the CU34G2 and the CU34G2X, which are almost identical, with just a couple subtle but very relevant differences, as spotted by ComputerBase this week.

They both share identical chassis and similar panels, offering 34-inches with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. The panels are 8-bit VA units with WLED backlighting and a 3,000:1 static contrast ratio.

The design is clearly oriented at gamers with a sleek housing, elegant stand and red accents. Plus, both support AMD FreeSync.

That’s where the similarities end and the differences begin. The CU34G2 (non-X) has a panel that can refresh at up to 100 Hz, whereas the CU34G2X will go up to 144 Hz. Their color space is also slightly different, with the CU34G2 covering 124% of the sRGB space and 92% of AdobeRGB, whilst the CU34G2X covers 119%of sRGB and 88% of AdobeRGB.

Weirdly, the lower refresh rate variant is said to have HDMI 2.0, and the 144 Hz CU34G2X is said to only have HDMI 1.4. Both do have DisplayPort 1.2 though, so the most important base is covered.

ComputerBase is reporting the prices to be €469 for the CU34G2 and €579 for the CU34G2X, so expect similar figures for U.S. pricing if it does come here. Availability is slated for January.