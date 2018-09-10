AOC's Curvy New 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitors Start At $230

AOC has upped its monitor game with a quadruple of G1 series curved gaming monitors. The newly announced series, which focuses strongly on affordability, comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync technology.

20883300506_2_s_1

20883300506_1_1

20883300506_3_1

20883300506_4_1 20883300506_2_s_1

20883300506_1_1

20883300506_3_1

20883300506_4_1

The G1 series features a frameless design and four different-sized models. The 32-inch C32G1, 27-inch C27G1 and 24-inch C24G1 monitors each come equipped with a VA panel with WLED backlighting at a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, while the 32-inch CQ32G1 boasts a higher Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution. The monitors differ in their screens' curvature as well. The 24-inch C24G1 uses a 1,500R curved display, while the other models employ a less pronounced 1,800R display. Nevertheless, all four models offer excellent 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

Despite their varying physiognomies, the G1 series monitors have the same capabilities. They all have a 144Hz refresh rate, one millisecond MPRT (moving picture response time), 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 250cd/m2 brightness level and AMD FreeSync support. AOC's Flicker-Free technology is also present to help reduce flickering and eye strain.

The wide range of display input options on the G1 series monitors include one D-Sub port, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, two HDMI 1.4 ports and a 3.5mm jack for connecting headphones. The monitors also support swivel, tilt and height adjustments and feature a removable stand so gamers can mount their monitor through the included 100mm x 100mm VESA mount. AOC backs its G1 series monitors with a limited three-year warranty.

Now that the technical specifications are out of the way, let's talk price. The 27-inch C27G1 model is currently available at Newegg for $279.99. The 24-inch C24G1, 32-inch C32G1 and 32-inch CQ32G1 will retail for $229.99, $299.99 and $399.99, respectively and see commercial availability later this year.