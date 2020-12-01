Asus Zephyrus M 2070 Max-Q Laptop Falls to $1599

Are you in the market for a powerful gaming laptop? The Asus ROG Zephyrus M laptop has plenty of performance to meet most standard gaming needs and it's seriously discounted right now at Amazon.

This offer is part of our effort to share the Best Cyber Monday deals on tech we can find. We also have a page dedicated to Cyber Monday laptop deals if you want to check out more offers on pre-built machines.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M: was $1968, now $1599 at Amazon

This laptop has been discounted over $350 with this Cyber Monday offer. It has a 15-inch 240Hz screen, an Intel Core i7 Processor, and Max-Q RTX 2070 graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.View Deal

The GU502GW-AH76's processor is an Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-core chip, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8GB of GDDR6 for gaming. It has 16GB of DDR4-2666 and a 1TB SSD.

The display spans 15.6” across and has an FHD @240Hz. According to the specs, it uses an IPS panel with a 3ms response time. So competitive esports players or those who just love buttery smooth gameplay should be happy with this screen and its fairly powerful pairing of parts.



Check out the ASUS ROG GU502GW-AH76 Zephyrus M Thin laptop product page at Amazon for more details and full specs. Note that, much like many recent Asus gaming laptops, this slim Zephyrus lacks a webcam, which not everyone needs, but many of us have been using much more often this year.