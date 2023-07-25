The Best Back-to-School Tech Deals for 2023

It's not long before you step into college for the first time or head back to start your next year of studies. Apart from the excitement of leaving home behind again and seeing your friends or making new ones, comes the addition of packing up your belongings and picking up those essential items that make your educational adventure easier.

Have you got a laptop to take to lectures, take down notes and type up your coursework? Do you have plenty of backup storage such as a thumb drive or portable external HDD? The last thing you want is to lose any of your work. What about something to sit on like a comfortable gaming chair or a noise-cancelling headset to help you study?

We've had a look around the internet and some of our favorite retailers for some of the best deals on the essential tech that suits a student going back to school. Although we have focused on going back to school, some of the technology that we've listed can be used for playing games and multimedia as well.

Check back regularly as we update this hub with more deals as we spot them.

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals

Here are some of our favorite laptop deals for helping with your studies or getting in some gaming in your downtime.

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $969 at Newegg (was $1,099)

The Acer Nitro 5 (model - AN515-46-R5XN) has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop: now $979 at eBay via Antonline (was $1,359)

The Lenovo LOQ 15 combines a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD. It also has an FHD resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 (2022): now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,619)

A 15.6-inch laptop with a QHD resolution and 300 nits screen brightness. Powering the 2022 variant of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.



Best Back-to-School Desktop PC Deals

If you've got the room maybe go for a desktop PC - which is more often a cheaper option than going for a laptop. A desktop also offers you an easy way to upgrade parts and add extra storage etc. when needed.

CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop: now $1,149 at Newegg (was $1,219)

A desktop PC that contains an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Suitable for gaming, or writing your essays.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $689 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

Best Back-to-School Monitor Deals

Connect a monitor to your laptop or desktop PC or use it to also watch your favorite entertainment content. Choose between large desktop monitors or more portable mini monitors for an extra screen to take on the move.

Acer Nitro XV320QU LVbmiiphx Gaming Monitor: now $229 at Newegg (was $349)

A great price on a large 31.5-Inch WQHD IPS gaming monitor with a superfast 1ms response rate and the ability to hit 170Hz refresh rate when in overclock mode and connected via DisplayPort.

Dell G2723HN 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $129 at Dell (was $259)

A fast 165Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel with a speedy 1ms response rate and FHD resolution for only $129. A great price for a gaming monitor aimed at pure 1080p gaming.

Johnkang 15.6-Inch 1080p Portable Monitor: now $86 at Newegg (was $169)

A thin portable IPS monitor that's portable and easy to transport. With a 15-inch FHD display and connectivity via Type-C or Mini HDMI port. This mini monitor also contains 2 built-in speakers so you can listen to your content.



Best Back-to-School Storage Deals

Take your data on the move or just have a backup copy of all your hard work with one of these portable storage deals.

SanDisk 2TB External Portable SSD: now $104 at Best Buy (was $219)

Back up your important data or transport it easily with this portable SSD drive from SanDisk. With 2TB of capacity and connectivity via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C connection

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD: now $104 at Best Buy (was $219)

A SSD drive from SanDisk. With 4TB of capacity and connectivity via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C connection.









Transcend 1TB Portable USB SSD: now $ at Amazon

A USB thumb drive with a massive 1TB capacity in a very small form factor. With fast transfer speeds of 1050MB/s read and 950MB/s write, and a choice of connectivity through either USB-C or USB-A.

Best Back-to-School Peripheral Deals

You're going to be doing a lot of research, typing, and listening on your course so make sure you have a decent keyboard, mouse,, or headset to help you in your studies.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard: now $109 at Amazon (was $145)

A full-sized keyboard that uses Cherry MX switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, and an included palm rest. The K70 includes full multimedia controls and high-speed 8000Hz polling rates.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: now $151 on Amazon (was $199)

HyperX's premium wireless headset features a strong-but-lightweight aluminum frame and a detachable boom mic. It only has 2.4GHz wireless connectivity — not Bluetooth — but offers a ridiculous 300 hours of battery life over said connection.