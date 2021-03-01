Gaming Laptop Sale: up to $300 off Razer Blade 15, Dell G7, Asus ROG Zephyrus and More

Looking for the best gaming laptop deal? It can be a bit of a challenge, as many fail to strike that right balance between raw power and value.

Lucky for you, Best Buy has just kicked off a gaming laptop sale with discounts as deep as $300 across the likes of the HP Pavilion, Asus ROG Zephyrus and Razer Blade 16.

HP Pavilion 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $899, now $849 at Best Buy

Beyond that huge, vivid 16.1-inch FHD display with 300 nits of brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate, this HP Pavilion packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, Nvidia GeForce 1660Ti Max-Q GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15: was $1,299, now $1,099 at Best Buy

As you can read in our Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 review, we’re big fans of the understated design and decent gaming performance for the price. This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell G7 17.3-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699, now $1,449 at Best Buy

The price is taking a jump up here, and so are the specs. Up top is a gorgeous 17.3-inch display with an oh-so-smooth 300Hz refresh rate, kept at its peak by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and a beasty Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and games load fast on the 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base: was $1,799, now $1,499 at Best Buy

The priciest option in this gaming laptop sale. The Razer Blade 15 Base offers a sleek design and features a 15.6-inch FHD edge-to-edge display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal