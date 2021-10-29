Best Raspberry Pi Black Friday Deals for 2021

With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem behind it. Whether you want to build your own robot, create an A.I.-powered security camera or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing, the Pi is for you.

With the holiday shopping season starting earlier than ever in 2021, you can find deals on everything from Raspberry Pi cases to screens, kits and perhaps even add-on boards. These are great for your Raspberry Pi projects or to give as gifts for the maker in your life. Don't expect to find sales on the bare boards, though, as these never drop below the MSRP.

Below, we're tracking all the best Raspberry Pi deals for Black Friday season 2021. If you're looking for other savings, check out our lists of best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday gaming PC deals, best black Friday gaming laptop deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday monitor deals and best Black Friday deals on PC hardware overall.

Best Overall Raspberry Pi Black Friday Deals

Image ElecLab 7-inch Raspberry Pi Touchscreen: was $59.99, now $54.99 at Amazon

At $54.99 after you click the coupon button, this 7-inch, 800 x 480 touch screen is similar to the official Raspberry Pi touchscreen, connecting via a DSI cable. It adds a stand and the ability to power a Pi 4 over USB-C when you mount it on the back. View Deal

Image SunFounder RasPad 3.0 Tablet: was $259, now $219 at Amazon

This kit turns your Raspberry Pi 4 into a portable tablet with 5 hours of battery life and a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 touch screen. It even gives access to the GPIO ports so you can attach electronics and HATs. Click the coupon button to get it at this price. View Deal

Image GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 4 Metal Case and Fan: was $32.99, now $29.69 at Amazon

This sleek metal case comes complete with an RGB fan that keeps your Pi 4 cool. Click the coupon button to get it at this price. View Deal

Image SunFounder Raspberry Pi Electronics Kit: was $46.99, now $42.29 at Amazon

This kit comes with everything you need to learn about electronics and programming, provided you already have a Pi. The kit has a bevy of motors, sensors, wires and lights, along with tutorials. Get it at this price by clicking the coupon box. View Deal