Best Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 runs through October 14th, and there are some great deals on Raspberry Pi accessories and kits via Amazon and other retailers. If you need a new case, cooling, joypad or robot kit for your Raspberry P, here is where they can be found at discount.

We'll be updating this page over the course of Amazon Prime Day 2020 so check back for deals as we find them. Also check our pages of best Prime Day tech deals overall, best Prime Day computer monitor deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day gaming PC deals and best Prime Day laptop deals.

Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 Case With Embedded Heatsink with Fan: Was $16.89 now $11.89 @Amazon A low profile case designed to keep your Raspberry Pi 4 cool via passive and active cooling while still enabling easy access to the GPIO and ports. With the Prime Day deal you save $5.View Deal

Retroflag GPi Case: was $69 now $55 @Amazon

This Gameboy look-a-like case turns any Raspberry Pi Zero into a handheld gaming machine. The case features a 2.8-inch IPS display, a D-pad, four game buttons and select and start buttons. It's powered by two AA batteries. View Deal



Longruner 7 Inch Capacitive Touch Screen: Was $54.99 now $43.99 @Amazon

With a resolution of 1024 x 600 and measuring 7 inch in diameter, the Longrunner touch screen is deal for portable Pi projects and being used in desktop-sized arcade cabinets.View Deal

Kuman Raspberry Pi Case with Screen: Was $28.99 now $23.19 @Amazon

This may be a small screen but it is ideal for desktop projects with your Raspberry Pi. Displaying data, controlling your home automation system or playing retro games is made possible with no extra wires.View Deal

Raspberry Pi 4 Touch Screen with Built-in Fan: Was $22.99 now $18.39 @Amazon

A 3.5-inch LCD screen embedded into an acrylic case for your Raspberry Pi 4. Simple to build and easy to embed into your next project. The passive and active cooling will keep your Raspberry Pi 4 cool while you work.View Deal