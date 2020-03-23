Stylish NUC Offers Blue and Chrome Finishes, Intel Whiskey Lake

Two weeks ago we showed you Bleujour's Meta U, a passively cooled NUC Elements unit. Now, the company is offering two new finishes on its KUBB NUC. The vendor claims that they offer improved thermals over the standard finish, but they also just look great.

The KUBB NUC is a 12cm cube packing an Intel NUC inside. Most of the chassis is the heatsink, which makes it quite the ornament in the chrome finish. The NUC board based on the Intel Whisky Lake platform and may be one of the last new iterations since Intel is discontinuing Whisky Lake NUCs.

(Image credit: Bleujour)

The NUCs will come with up to Intel Core i7-8559U CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB SSDs. The base model comes with an i3-8109U processor, 8GB of DDR4 and a 256GB SSD. By default, the NUC comes with Linux Mint installed for for free. You can opt for Windows 10 Pro for €170 extra, and of course we know there are other ways to get the operating system (you can even get Windows 10 for free with some caveats).

Connectivity is handled by two USB 3.1 ports at the front, along with a headphone/mic combo jack. The rear of the units have two more USB 3.1 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port that is Thunderbolt 3.0 capable, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet and a power connector. There's also Wi-Fi.

Pricing for the base model starts at €795, with the "Bleu" finish bringing that figure up to €945. The ornamental Chrome finish, as good as it looks, will hurt even more with a starting price of €1,045 or $1,130.