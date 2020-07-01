Bundle Bonanza: AMD's Next RX 5000 Bundle Expected to Feature WoW: Shadowlands and Godfall

Two days ago, we reported that the next AMD CPU bundle would include a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Now, it looks like the bundle goodness isn't limited only to CPUs, as AMD will be including both Godfall and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands with its Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards, according to VideoCardz today.

The publication didn't cite a source, but the images it provided seemed legit, and VideoCardz is typically on-point with these kinds of leaks.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

It's not entirely clear when the bundle will go live, but we're betting it will be around this time next week, when AMD is officially launching the Ryzen 3000XT CPUs.

The bundle will pair with all desktop-class Radeon 5000 GPUs, including the RX 5700XT, RX 5700 and RX 5600XT. The RX 5500XT will reportedly come with Godfall only.

Godfall is an upcoming title to from Gearbox Software, initially landing as a PlayStation 5 and Epic Store exclusive. A release date for the PC version hasn't been shared yet, but the game's expected to land at the end of 2020 -- so don't lose your access code if you manage to score one.

Meanwhile, there were also rumors that AMD's next Ryzen bundle would include the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn with select Ryzen 3000 processors. But we haven't seen that come into fruition yet.