(Image credit: Newegg)

If you need a CPU with an abundant number of cores, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X may be the perfect fit. The 12-core chip, which has been selling for about $260 over the past few weeks is seeing one of the best tech deals right now. The high-end desktop (HEDT) chip is currently selling at the lowest price we've ever seen for this CPU, $200 at Amazon.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X - was $360, now $200 @ Amazon

AMD has moved on to third-generation Threadripper chips, but its first generation Threadripper is selling for its lowest price ever. It boasts 12 cores, 24 threads and 3.5. GHz base clock that boosts up to 4.0 GHz. The HEDT CPU has come a long way since debuting at $800 in 2017. View Deal

Part of AMD's first-generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup, the Threadripper 1920X boasts 12 cores, 24 threads and up to 32MB of L3 cache. The processor has a 3.5 GHz base clock and a boost clock that hits 4 GHz. It comes with a completely unlocked multiplier, so you can overclock the core-heavy monster to gain even more performance.

AMD Threadripper 1920X vs. Threadripper 2920X vs. Ryzen 9 3900X

Model Cores /Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe Unlocked Multiplier DRAM TDP Price (at time of writing) Price Per Core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 64 PCIe 4.0 x 24 Yes Dual DDR4-3200 105W $499 $41.58 AMD Threadripper 2920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.3 32 PCIe 3.0 x 64 Yes Quad DDR4-2933 180W $377.43 $31.45 AMD Threadripper 1920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.0 32 PCIe 3.0 x 64 Yes Quad DDR4-2667 180W $199 $16.58

As you would expect from a HEDT processor, the Threadripper 1920X supports quad-channel memory and RAM speeds up to 2,667 MHz. When paired with the right X399-based motherboard, the Threadripper 1920X can support up to 256GB of memory, so you can open tabs to your heart's content and still have plenty of memory leftover. The Threadripper 1920X also supports to 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes, and you can run multiple graphics cards configurations, PCIe storage arrays and a good number of PCIe-based expansion cards without worry.