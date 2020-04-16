144Hz Gaming Monitor Deal Makes 1440p Curved Acer Cheaper Than Ever

For the next 13 hours, Newegg is selling Acer’s 144 Hz 1440p EI272UR Pbmiiipx curved gaming monitor for $80 off, making it $270 and its lowest price ever, according to price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel . The sale is split between a $50 price drop and a $30 limited-time promo code, 93XPH93, so act fast.

A 144 Hz 1440p gaming display at $270 is a great value, especially for those who think curves make for the best gaming monitors. The listing also promises a 1ms response time and FreeSync 2.

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx: was $350, now $270 w/code 93XPH93

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers 2K resolution and 144 Hz speed with a curved form factor, 1ms response time and FreeSync 2 at an approachable price for the budget-conscious. 144 Hz is over twice the standard baseline of 60 Hz, while FreeSync fights stuttering. This is the lowest price we've seen for this display.

In short, the EI272UR comes with competitive speed and is an upgrade for 1080p users for less than $300. That’s a lot of features for this price point, especially given that many comparable monitors force gamers to choose between speed and resolution. While it doesn’t offer 4K resolution, this display is a great compromise for buyers who want a little of everything.