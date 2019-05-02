Corsair's New Mid-Tower Sports RGB and Tempered Glass for $60

Corsair added a new model to the popular Carbide Series with its new Carbide 175R RGB. The 175R RGB is an entry-level, mid-tower chassis that looks to fit between the Carbide 100R and Carbide 275R SKUs. The new enclosure has more premium features, including a touch of RGB LED lighting, a faux brushed-metal finish and tempered glass. This all makes the the 175R RGB a interesting prospect for a $60 PC case.

The outside of the all-black chassis sports a plastic face with a brushed-metal look along with an addressable RGB LED illuminated Corsair sign towards the top.

Cool air is carried in from spaces in the top and bottom of the front panel, which should allow for adequate cooling inside. The left panel is made from tempered glass with a dark smoke tint, while the remainder of panels are made from aluminum with a matte-black finish. The top is ventilated with air going through a removable dust filter and is also where the I/O ports are located. Ports on the top are two USB 3.0 and a 3.5mm combo audio jack (mic/headphones), along with power and reset buttons. Overall, this is an unassuming look that can blend well into an office or home.

Internally, the 175R RGB supports Mini-ITX, Micro ATX and ATX sized motherboards, GPUs up to 330mm (~12.9-inches) and a maximum CPU cooler height of 160mm (~6.3-inches), which will allow for large video cards and many tall heatsinks to fit inside. If a water-cooled PC is your preference, the case is capable of supporting up to a 360mm radiator in front, 240mm up top and 120mm out back.

There is a single 120mm fan with RGB lighting, while additional fans need to be purchased to fill the existing fan locations (up to six 120mm or four 140mm), which is typical with budget-oriented cases. The RGB fan works with compatible Asus, Gigabyte and MSI motherboards and their corresponding RGB LED control software to customize lighting of the included fan and front panel RGB.

Other internal features include a separate blocked off area for the power supply that hides unsightly cables, as well as space for up to four HDDs / SSDs. The 3.5-inch mount points share space with the power supply on the bottom, while the 2.5-inch mounting locations are located on the back of the motherboard tray.

The Carbide 175R RGB is available now at multiple e-tailers, including Amazon for $60.