Corsair’s H100i RGB Platinum AIO Cooler Is Not Just $130

Let’s face it folks, we’re currently living through the Core War. Both AMD and Intel are pushing more and more CPU cores into its processors, and with that comes heat. With the best holiday tech deals around, now's a good time to look for a cheap way to keep things cool.

Corsair’s H100i RGB Platinum AIO 240mm liquid-cooler is currently on sale for just $130 at Amazon, that’s $30 off its retail price and $20 off the average cost over the last year, making it a surefire deal.

Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $130 @ Amazon

Corsair's 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting and high performance fans.

In our review of the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum we found installation to be a breeze. The mounting brackets (for both AMD and Intel) are swap out quickly and simply, and the mounting mechanism is secure, with just enough pressure exerted to make good contact with that copper CPU block base. Meanwhile, the RGB certainly won't disappoint.

When we reviewed it in November, we though the cooler was too noisy when fans were set to their max and that it was a little too expensive. But if you don't mind some noise, today's deal makes this a good buy.