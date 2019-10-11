Corsair Launches Void Elite and HS Pro Lineups

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has refreshed its audio lineup with seven new gaming headsets, including the debut of its Void Elite and HS Pro series and the new HS45.

The Void Elite series updates the Void range with a new custom-tuned 50mm neodymium driver that supports a wider frequency range of 20-30,000 Hz, instead of 20-20,000 Hz. Each headset also comes with a fresh new Discord-certified microphone, as well as memory foam ear cups and headbands.

Void Elite RGB Wireless (Image credit: Corsair)

At the top of the Void Elite catalog sits the Void RGB Elite Wireless ($99.99), which, as its name suggests, has RGB lighting and a 2.4 GHz wireless connection (supported on PC and PlayStation4) from up 40 fett of distance, plus a claimed 16 hours of battery life. The headset also 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Next up is the Void RGB Elite USB ($79.99), which packs an identical feature set as the Elite Wireless but trades the 2.4 GHz connection for a standard USB connection.

Corsair also released the 3.5mm connector based Void Elite Surround ($79.99), which shares the same hardware as the other headsets but is devoid of RGB and relies on a USB adapter to enable virtual 7.1 surround sound.

The gaming company also upgraded its HS Pro series of headsets with a new 50mm neodymium driver. They have a slightly lower frequency range than the Void Elites and no RGB. But they still get the new microphone and memory-foam padded ear cups.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The three new HS Pro headsets follow a similar hierarchy to the Void Elites, with a 2.4 GHz wireless headset, the HS70 Pro Wireless ($99.99), followed by the HS60 Pro Surround ($69.99) that has both USB and 3.5mm connectivity and the 3.5mm only HS50 Pro Stereo ($49.99).

Finally, there’s also the lighter weight HS45 Surround ($49.99) with largely the same specifications as the HS50 Pro Stereo.

All the headsets are available now.

