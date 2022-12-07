Corsair's Bendable Xeneon Flex Monitor Will Cost $1999, Pre-Orders Start Dec 15

Corsair's highly-anticipated flexible gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex, finally has a price and release (well, pre-order) date. The Xeneon Flex will be available to pre-order starting Thursday, Dec. 15. If you're interested in this 45-inch QHD 240Hz OLED gaming monitor, which can transform from a flat panel to a curved display, Corsair warns that you should act fast because there will be a "limited" quantity available.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex was first unveiled last summer, when it made a big splash thanks to its unique ability to bend — allowing users to flex the screen using a pair of handles. The screen can flex from flat to a curvature of 800R. The monitor also has a number of other desirable qualities:

45-inch diagonal screen

LG W-OLED technology screen

QHD 1440p resolution

240 Hz refresh rate

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support

0.03 ms response time

0.01 ms pixel on and off time

1,000 nits peak brightness

1,350,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR visuals

DP and HDMI inputs plus audio and USB 3 hub

Some videos from GamesCom in late August highlighted potential issues with a prototype of the Xeneon Flex. Overclocker der8auer said the flexed monitor wasn't really curved like an arc, but had more of a soft V-shape when its sides were pulled in, and the flexing seemed pretty creaky.

If you're interested in pre-ordering the Xeneon Flex, Corsair claims stock will be limited — so it might be worth at least signing up for updates (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Corair) (Image credit: Corair) (Image credit: Corair) (Image credit: Corair)

Competition from LG

Shortly after Corsair first showed off the Xeneon Flex, LG launched a gaming monitor with what seemed like the same panel: the UltraGear 45-Inch 240Hz Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GR95QE). There was one big difference, however, and that was that the LG model had a fixed curvature of 800R. Building a monitor with a fixed curvature saves some money, and the LG 45GR95QE is cheaper at $1,699. It also opens pre-orders soon (Dec. 12) and is expected to ship before the end of 2022.

LG then launched yet another monitor (okay, TV), the LG OLED Flex TV (model LX3), which, like the Xeneon Flex, is flexible. This gamer-friendly 4K OLED TV has a 42-inch screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and variable refresh rate (VRR). The LG OLED Flex TV flexes using a remote control, not handles, and offers 20 curvature levels between fully flat and 900R. This, as you might expect, is more expensive at $2,999.

For more monitor options — curved and not — check out our list of Best Gaming Monitors 2022: Budget, Curved, G-Sync and More.