Corsair's Dominator Titanium DDR5 Launches at Up to DDR5-8000 Speeds and 192GB Capacity

Corsair has expanded the company's DDR5 portfolio with the Dominator Titanium series, which contends with the best RAM available on the market. The Dominator Titanium brings high-end DDR5 performance and capacities to gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators.



The Dominator Titanium debuts with a fresh design but keeps some of the DNA of the characteristic Dominator series. While it may sound insignificant, one of the new features of the Dominator Platinum is that you can now customize the interchangeable top bar. Corsair now sells fin accessory kits so you can customize the memory's aesthetics to blend in with your build. Alternatively, if you own one of the best 3D printers, you can always use your creation to make the Dominator Titanium look the way you want. The Dominator Titanium also retains many features from Corsair's previous Dominator lineups, such as the Corsair DHX cooling solution and the 11 individually addressable RGB LEDs.



Corsair launched the Dominator Titanium with both AMD and Intel owners in mind. There will be as many Intel XMP 3.0 memory kits as AMD EXPO memory kits. They look identical, so pay attention to the product description, XMP 3.0, or EXPO badge. Or you can look at the colors. The Intel XMP 3.0 memory kits are available in black or white colors, while the AMD EXPO memory kits only come in grey.

Image 1 of 6 Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair) Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair) Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair) Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair) Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair) Dominator Titanium (Image credit: Corsair)

There will be an ample selection of capacities to choose from. The dual-channel options include 2x16GB, 2x24GB, 2x32GB, and 2x48GB. Meanwhile, the quad-channel options are limited to 4x16GB, 4x24GB, and 4x48GB. Data rates span from DDR5-6000 up to DDR5-8000, with DRAM voltages varying between 1.35V and 1.45V.



Corsair will also release First Edition memory kits to commemorate the Dominator Titanium launch. It's a minimal run with just 500 memory kits per SKU. The First Edition memory kits, exclusive to the Corsair online store, will come in capacities of 2x16GB, 2x32GB, and 2x24GB. There are only three available data rates: DDR5-6000, DDR5-6600, and DDR5-7200. The memory modules pull 1.4V from the motherboard regardless of capacity and data rate. The First Edition variants come with extra goodies, including a Corsair-branded screwdriver and the corresponding bits to replace the top bar and two fin accessory tops.



You can pick up the Dominator Titanium DDR5 memory kits from Corsair's online store or at various U.S. retailers. However, not all the SKUs are in stock. The 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 C30 and DDR5-7200 C32 memory kits retail for $174.99 and $234.99, respectively, while the 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-6000 C30 variant sells for $314.99.