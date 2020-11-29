Crucial P5 1TB SSD Drops to $119 at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Crucial P5 1TB SSD for just $119 at Amazon. We had the opportunity to review this SSD earlier this year. While we appreciated the 256-bit AES encryption, we also noticed it ran a bit hot and had a lower than average performance output, so there are tradeoffs. The blacked-out design and five year warranty help to offset those a bit, and the lower price certainly changes the equation a bit. With a price tag of $119, this offer quickly becomes a bargain when compared to its price history.

This deal is part of our effort to share the best Cyber Monday deals on tech we can find. We even have pages dedicated to specific components like the best deals on SSDs .

Crucial P5 1TB: was $149, now $119 at Amazon

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Crucial P5 1TB edition since it was first released in April of 2020.View Deal

This internal SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor. It comes in a selection of capacities, however, this offer is for the 1TB edition.

Under optimal conditions, this drive can reach read/write speeds as fast as 3400/3000 MBps. According to the specs, it's guaranteed with 600 Total Bytes Written (TBW) of endurance.

Visit the Crucial P5 1TB SSD product page at Amazon or Newegg for more details and checkout options.

