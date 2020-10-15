Dell Black Friday Sales Week Early Launch: Our Picks

Starting today, Dell has unveiled a huge site-wide sale on hardware and accessories for many best monitors and best laptops contenders like the Alienware and XPS lines. According to Dell, this is an early start to their Black Friday sale for 2020.

We encourage our readers to investigate these deals themselves as they can easily change at a moment's notice. You can use tools like PCPartPicker to check price history and compare offers between vendors. We've already done the preliminary research for you, so check out some of these highlights from the new sale.

Dell 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $609, now $349 @Dell

Our current favorite gaming monitor, the S3220DGF curved gaming monitor from Dell has a 2560 x 1440 resolution @ 165Hz. It has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options. This offer saves you a total of $260.View Deal

New Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop: was $549, now $499 @Dell

You can save $50 on this Inspiron laptop from Dell. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and has a 14-inch FHD display. It has GB of RAM and includes a 256GB internal SSD.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1709, now $1399 @Dell

The XPS 13 is $310 off via Dell. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 15GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD. It comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed.View Deal