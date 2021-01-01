Best ThinkPad X1 Carbon Deals 2021: From $799

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a favorite among mainstream productivity consumers and business users, thanks to its lightweight design, amazing keyboard, and long battery life. As we enter holiday deals season (yes, it’s a season now), we’re eagerly watching deals on one of the best ultrabooks you can buy.



That’s why we’re making a page dedicated to deals on the two newest ThinkPad X1 Carbon models, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7. The Gen 8 is the most recent and packs your choice of 10th Gen U-series Intel processors. The Gen 7, meanwhile, mostly has 8th gen U-series processor options but has some 10th gen models. These are the two most powerful Intel low-power processor options available right now, so both are still plenty relevant.



Both the Gen 7 and Gen 8 X1 Carbon laptops have also been out long enough that we’re seeing deals on both, though the Gen 7 model deals have a cheaper starting point. If the X1 Carbon isn't your style, check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals or our general best laptop deals hub.



Best ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is the most recent ThinkPad X1 Carbon model on the market, and has 10th gen Intel U-series processor options starting from Core i5. That’s as powerful as you’re going to get for an Intel low-power series processor, and it packs Intel UHD graphics.

That’s great, because this laptop also has display options ranging from FHD to 4K. And that low-power chip should also save you some battery life, with the Gen 8 hitting a 10:45 lifetime on our benchmark.

Core i5-10210U, 256GB SSD - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2279, now $949 at Lenovo

The Intel Core i5-10210U version of the X1 Carbon Gen 8 with Integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD and an FHD IPS display is currently down to under $1000 on Lenovo's website. Use coupon CYBERSUN2 to get it at this price.View Deal

Core i5-10210U, 512GB SSD - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2699, now $999 at Lenovo

Featuring a Core i5-10110U, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this configuration has $1700 off the list price. Includes Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth capability. Use eCoupon THINKBF2 to get this price.View Deal

Best ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 came out a little under a year before the X1 Carbon Gen 8, but is still plenty relevant and has a cheaper starting point for its deals. It has 8th gen (and some 10th gen) Intel U-series processor options starting from Core i5, which is still the second most powerful Intel U-series line around (at least from Intel).

It also uses Intel UHD graphics and has display options ranging from FHD to 4K. At 9:30, it’s battery life is somewhat shorter than its successor, but is still plenty useable and might be worth a price drop for some.

Core i5-8265U, 512GB SSD - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $1,109 now $799 at Lenovo

The Intel Core i5-8265U version of the X1 Carbon Gen 7 with integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p IPS display is currently down by $309 at Lenovo. View Deal

Core i5-8265U, 512GB SSD - ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,629 now $899 at Lenovo

The Intel Core i5-10210U version of the X1 Carbon Gen 7 with integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p IPS display is currently down by $1,729 at Lenovo. View Deal