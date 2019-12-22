Dell's Height-Adjustable, U2419HX Monitor Now $99, Reduced From $199

Many of us are old enough to remember a time when it cost more than $500 to get a 15-inch monitor with 1024 x 768 resolution. But today, it's not difficult to find a sub-$100 screen that runs at full HD (1920 x 1080). However, most of these budget monitors aren't particularly high-quality.

Dell's Ultrasharp series of business-friendly monitors have a great reputation for superior build quality and solid image output. Today, as part of the holiday tech deal season, Office Depot has the 23.8-inch, Dell Ultrasharp U2419HX for just $99, reduced from the $199 it costs elsewhere.

The screen features a full HD, 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel that operates at 60 Hz. It serves as a USB hub, with Type-A ports for connecting to your peripherals and it has audio out. It's rated for up to 250 nits of brightness.

Perhaps the best feature of the Dell Ultrasharp U2419HX is height-adjustable stand. At this price point, you usually don't get much in the way of adjustability. The monitor also supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

The screen has super-slim bezels that make it great for multi-monitor setups where you want the least amount of border between displays. It's also VESA-mountable so you can take it off its stand about put it onto a third-party monitor arm, making for an even better two or three or even six-monitor experience.

Office Depot lets you buy up to three units at this sale price. So, if you were thinking of building a multi-monitor productivity setup, the Dell U2419HX could be your best option.