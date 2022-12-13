Dough is Rising With a 27-inch Glossy 240 Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Dough has something baking in the oven, and it has the potential to be one of the Best Gaming Monitors aimed at enthusiasts. We recently reviewed the Dough Spectrum ES07D03 Glossy and came away impressed with its image quality, motion processing and high-end build quality. We hope those same superlatives translate to the new Spectrum OLED, the company’s latest 27-inch monitor.

As its name implies, the new monitor features an OLED panel with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. In addition, Dough says that the refresh rate tops at a heady 240 Hz with Adaptive Sync support (Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), although the company hasn’t provided details on response times. Dough also revealed that the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dough Spectrum OLED Specifications Panel Type / Backlight OLED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 21:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 240 Hz FreeSync: 48-240 Hz G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Response Time (GTG) "TBD" Brightness (mfr) "TBD" Contrast (mfr) "TBD" Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 2x HDMI 2.1a USB 3.1 1x up, 4x down

If those specs sound familiar, it’s because Dough is using an LG panel in the Spectrum OLED, according to The Verge. That means that the Spectrum OLED’s panel is closely related to the upcoming LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

However, one thing that will make the Spectrum OLED stand out from its peers is its glossy screen coating instead of the typical matte/anti-reflective coating. This glossy coating should help increase perceived contrast and improves optical clarity. However, there are downsides to a glossy finish, namely, an increase in the number of unsightly reflections visible on the display due to overhead lights or nearby windows.

The Spectrum OLED will come standard with two HDMI 2.1a ports and a single DisplayPort connection. In addition, there’s a built-in four-port USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) hub (two USB-A, two USB-C) with a KVM switch and support for charging devices at up to 100 watts over USB-C.

(Image credit: Dough)

All of this sounds good, especially considering that Dough has priced the Spectrum OLED at just $649 compared to $999 for the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE. That’s a significant $350 price advantage, but also consider that the $649 price doesn’t include a stand. If you want a stand, you’ll need to fork over an additional $99. That’s still a hefty price advantage for the Spectrum OLED, but Dough doesn’t have the same name recognition or reputation as LG in the monitor business, so keep that in mind when shopping for your next monitor.

Dough asks prospective customers to enter their email address on the Spectrum OLED product page to be notified when preorders go live. If you decide to purchase the monitor, it will come backed by a three-year limited warranty and a two-year screen burn-in warranty.

Dough hasn’t provided an estimated shipping timeframe for the Spectrum OLED, but we’ll keep you up-to-date as information becomes available.