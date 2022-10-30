GeForce RTX 4080 Emerges at U.S. Retailer Starting at $1,199

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card will hit the retail market on November 16, so retailers worldwide have started listing custom Ada graphics card models from the chipmaker's AIB partners. Although it won't be as fast as the GeForce RTX 4090, the GeForce RTX 4080 still poses as one of the best graphics cards.

Initially available in both 16GB and 12GB variants, Nvidia has decided to "unlaunch" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB after much criticism and user backlash. There must have been heavy pressure for Nvidia to cancel a graphics card launch, something the chipmaker has never done. Don't be sad about the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, though, as vendors will likely recycle it for a GeForce RTX 4070-tier SKU. Nvidia's benchmarks showed that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was up to 30% slower than the 16GB variant so it would be a hard sell. In addition, the rumor is that Nvidia has reportedly reimbursed partners for the packaging and rebranding costs.

The GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition will retail for $1,199 in the U.S. and £1,269 in the U.K. However, manufacturers will undoubtedly have some custom models that start at the same MSRP. For example, Newegg has listed the PNY XLR8 Gaming Verto GeForce RTX 4080 for $1,199.99 (opens in new tab), while pricing for the overclocked variant (PNY XLR8 Gaming Verto OC GeForce RTX 4080) remains unknown (opens in new tab). The standard version comes with a 2,505 MHz boost clock, which is the same speed as the Founders Edition. On the other hand, the overclocked version comes with a 2,550 MHz boost clock, only 50 MHz higher than Nvidia's specification.

Image 1 of 2 GeForce RTX 4080 (Image credit: Newegg ) GeForce RTX 4080 (Image credit: LaptopsDirect )

Meanwhile, a VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reader spotted three GeForce RTX 4080 listings over at LaptopsDirect, a retailer in the U.K. The Palit GeForce RTX 4080 OmniBlack and GeForce RTX 4080 GameRock models sell for £1,449.97, 14% more expensive than the GeForce RTX 4080's U.K. MSRP. TheGeForce RTX 4080 GameRock OC, which is also from Palit, retails for a whopping £1,529.97, 21% over MSRP.

By Nvidia's numbers for 4K (3840x2160) tests, the GeForce RTX 4080 is close to 2X faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. In addition, the GeForce RTX 4080 reportedly delivers over 3X better performance than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077 (New RT Overdrive). As always, take vendor-provided benchmarks with a bit of salt.

Despite the eye-watering price tag, the GeForce RTX 4090 sold out almost instantly when the Ada flagship debuted on October 12. We expect the GeForce RTX 4080, which has a slightly better price tag, to follow suit. Although the Ethereum boom is over, consumers still have to fend off scalpers. If you're convinced that the GeForce RTX 4080 is your next graphics card, better mark November 16 on your calendar, and as Effie Trinket from the Hunger Games would say, "may the odds be ever in your favor."