Get 16 TB of Storage for your PC on Amazon for $308

We know what it's like to need more storage space than you currently have. That's why we wanted to take a moment to highlight this Amazon deal for any readers shopping on a budget. As of right now, you can pick up the 16 TB Seagate Expansion external hard drive for $308. It's been listed as high as $389 in the past, making this a 21% discount.

This hard drive has a storage capacity of 16 TB. The package includes an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable as well as an 18W power adapter to power the device.

The drive uses a USB 3.0 interface to communicate with the PC. Seagate doesn't list the official read/write speeds for the hard drive. If you’re looking for speed, check out our Best SSDs list for some recommendations. This is not an SSD, so write times might be slower, but storage capacity is what you're after in a device like this, and this drive holds an impressive 16TB.

It doesn't take up much space, nor is it a heavy device. The hard drive measures in at 6.93" x 4.75" x 1.44" and weighs only 2.09lbs. This makes it both unobtrusive and portable.