Get £250 Off an RTX 3080 Powered Desktop PC: Real Deals

It's been a year and a half since the launch of the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, and they are still hard to get hold of, and even harder to find anywhere near close to an MSRP of some kind. Well, today we are in luck as AO.com have knocked £250 off the asking price of the Omen GT13-1047na - bringing this RTX 3080 powered beast down to £1,750.

This Omen GT13-1047na Gaming Tower not only comes with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU but also an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, with an additional 2TB HDD, this makes for a pretty high-performance gaming PC with plenty of power for other productive tasks.

HP is a very well-known brand, and one thing they do very well includes using name-brand parts in their pre-built gaming PCs. You can expect the RAM to be Hyper X Fury and the SSD to be Western Digital Black.

HP Omen GT13-1047na Gaming Tower: was £2,000, now £1,750 at AO.com

The Omen GT13-1047na Gaming Tower comes in an attractive case with all the rainbow RGB you could wish for. There may be a little bit of bloat software pre-installed, but nothing that you can't remove or disable later.

Don't underestimate the rest of the components either - besides the RTX 3080 GPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a fantastic CPU for gaming, and you can check out our review of the 5800X and how it fares in our CPU hierarchy.

