Get Samsung's Extra Curvy 1000R Gaming Monitor for $296

(Image credit: Amazon)

The tighter the curve, the greater the immersion -- at least, that’s curved gaming monitors fans believe. If you’re looking for a gaming display with enough curve to make a big impact on your experience, Samsung’s Odyssey lineup should be on your shortlist. Its 1000R curves are as tight as it gets among gaming monitors,. Thanks to Prime Day deals, you can now grab a 32-inch version with a 144 Hz refresh rate for $295.99 .

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 has 1440p resolution, which should bring an immediate boost in sharpness for 1080p players. In addition to its notable curves and gaming-ready refresh rate, the G5 boasts a low 1ms response time, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium. The latter fights screen tears and adds low framerate compensation compared to standard FreeSync.