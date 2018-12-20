Gigabyte Drops Three New GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X Graphics Cards

Despite the fact that Turing is already out, Gigabyte is continuing to expand its mid-range Pascal offerings with the addition of three new graphics cards based around Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X SKU. The newly-baked trio of graphics cards hails from Gigabyte's G1 Gaming product line and comes with a substantial factory overclock out of the box.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X Specifications

GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming D5X 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce OC D5X 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce 2X OC D5X 6GB Architecture (GPU) Pascal (GP104) Pascal (GP104) Pascal (GP104) CUDA Cores 1280 1280 1280 Texture Units 80 80 80 Base Clock Rate 1620 MHz 1582 MHz 1582 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1847 MHz 1791 MHz 1791 MHz Memory Capacity 6GB GDDR5X 6GB GDDR5X 6GB GDDR5X Memory Clock 8Gbps 8Gbps 8Gbps Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 192 GB/s ROPs 48 48 48 L2 Cache 1.5MB 1.5MB 1.5MB TDP 120W 120W 120W Transistor Count 7.2 billion 7.2 billion 7.2 billion Die Size 314 mm² 314 mm² 314 mm²

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming D5X 6G (GV-N1060G1 GAMING-6GD 3.0) is the fastest of the three announced graphics cards. This model comes with a 1620MHz base clock and 1847MHz boost clock when it's functioning in OC mode.

The graphics card features a dual-slot design and measures 280mm long. It's equipped with Gigabyte's WindForce 3X cooler that consists of three pure copper composite heatpipes, a heatsink with a special fin design, a metallic backplate and three semi-passive cooling fans.

The GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming D5X 6G is powered by a 8-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card's display outputs include one dual-link DVI-D port, one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce OC D5X 6G (GV-N1060WF3OC-6GD) is a splitting image of its G1 sibling in terms of design. The only difference, and pretty big one, is the clock speed. When operating in OC mode, the GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce OC D5X 6G has a 1582MHz base clock and a 1797MHz boost clock.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)



Gigabyte also offers the GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce 2X OC D5X 6G (GV-N1060WF2OC-6GD 2.0) for consumers that are looking for a more compact graphics card for PC builds with very limited clearance space. The GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce 2X OC D5X 6G possesses a dual-slot design, but measures 224mm long thanks to the shorter WindForce 2X cooler.

The WindForce 2X cooler retains many of the 3X cooler's characteristics, such as the copper composite heatpipes and the heatsink with a special fin design, but replaces the three cooling fans with two 90mm fans instead. As far as performance goes, the GTX 1060 WindForce 2X OC D5X 6G runs at 1582MHz with a boost clock that hits 1797MHz and, therefore, should perform on par with the GeForce GTX 1060 WindForce OC D5X 6G.

Gigabyte didnt't reveal pricing or availability for the graphics cards.